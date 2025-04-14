United Way plans Super Tax Day

United Way of Acadiana (UWA) is hosting Super Tax Day for free tax preparation, with support from IRS, CapitolOne, and Entergy.

Super Tax Day helps community members meet the April 15th tax deadline with free, confidential, IRS-certified tax filing assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

Organizers say you can walk in and get your taxes filed on the same day and connect with valuable local financial wellness resources.

The aim of the event is to help individuals file their taxes for free by IRS-certified VITA volunteers, promoting economic stability and reducing financial stress. It's for individuals/families earning $67,000 or less, those with disabilities, the elderly, or English-language learners.

The event is set for Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 215 E. Pinhook Road in Lafayette

Here's the schedule:

· 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Walk-in tax intake, drop-off, and vendor/resource tables open

· 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Volunteers complete quality review and submit returns

Folks who attend should bring:

· Valid photo identification

· Social Security cards

· W-2s, 1099s, and any other income documentation

· Form 1095-A (if applicable)

· Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit

· Any other additional document you may need