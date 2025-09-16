‘Uniquely U’ special needs community event returns Sept. 20 in Abbeville

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Vermilion Reach Group is inviting the community to join in its 3rd annual “Uniquely U” Special Needs Community Event, set for Friday, Sept. 20, at A.A. Comeaux Park in Abbeville.

The free event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature games, prizes, a carnival atmosphere and complimentary treats, including ice cream, food and drinks. Families are encouraged to attend and enjoy activities designed to celebrate inclusion and community spirit.

Organizers say they are still looking for volunteers, sponsors and vendors to help expand the event. Anyone interested in hosting a booth, providing games or offering a fun activity is welcome to sign up.

Click here to register.