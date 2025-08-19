Kitchen fire reported in Scott, second in two days

SCOTT, La. — The Scott Fire Department has responded to a second kitchen fire in less than two days.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 19, Scott firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Barracks Street, where they found a kitchen fire that had extended into the attic. Officials say both the kitchen and attic sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended pot left on the stove. The occupant was able to safely exit the home before crews arrived, according to authorities.

With two significant kitchen fires in less than 48 hours, the fire department is sharing the following safety tips:

