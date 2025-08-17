Scott homeowner left with second-degree burns after cooking fire

SCOTT, La. — A Scott homeowner was left with second-degree burns to her arms and hands after a house fire.

Scott Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Burrow Drive around 9 a.m. Sunday, where a small kitchen fire had ignited inside a home. Firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the fire and began providing first aid to the homeowner until medical units arrived.

SFD's investigation found the fire was accidental, started by cooking.

The house was left with minor fire damage. The homeowner sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and no others were injured during the incident.