Unattended pot sparks kitchen fire at mobile home in Scott

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A kitchen fire sparked by an unattended pot left on the stove was quickly contained by firefighters Tuesday evening at a mobile home in Scott.

Fire crews with the Scott Fire Department responded around 6:59 p.m. to a reported structure fire at a residence in the Acadian Villa Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 2900 block of West Willow Street.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home and entered the structure to find flames in the kitchen. The fire was brought under control quickly, preventing it from spreading throughout the rest of the home.

A preliminary investigation determined the cause was an unattended pot left on the stove. The kitchen sustained moderate fire damage, while the rest of the residence was affected mainly by smoke.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.