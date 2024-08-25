Unattended pot on stove causes fire at Scott apartment

SCOTT, La. — The Scott Fire Department responded to an apartment fire over the weekend.

According to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, on Saturday, August 24, 2024, shortly before 3 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire at the Lafayette Garden apartments, located at 900 L. Provost Road. Responding fire crews observed heavy smoke coming from the top floor apartment of a fourplex. Upon entry, firefighters encountered a fire in the kitchen area, which was quickly brought under control.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began with an unattended pot on the stove. The kitchen received heavy fire damage, while the rest of the apartment received heavy smoke damage. The remaining three apartments of the fourplex received minor smoke damage, Sonnier said.

Duson and Judice Fire Departments responded to assist. There were no injuries stemming from the incident, officials report.