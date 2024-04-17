UL students respond to recent deaths

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette responded to student concerns followng the recent death of UL Professor Dr. Eric Green, killed in a triple homicide over the weekend.

Senior Communications Representative, Eric Maron said the university was, "deeply saddened by the tragic, untimely death of our long time adjunct professor Dr. Eric J. Green. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and with the students and colleagues in the Department of Psychology whose lives he touched."

Despite the statement, students said they were upset at the institution's response to the recent deaths involving a students and two professors of the school.

“I’ve just found the University response to be really lacking, the email they sent out was honestly pretty upsetting for how scripted it sounded,” said Taylor Pike, a sophomore at UL.

Mashay Hestor, also a sophomore at the University said she was hoping to see more resources at the school, "For me as a person with special needs, and that is also with mental illness, it is really hard for me to process."

Dr. Eric Green, 49, Brandon Touchet, 46, and Elizabeth Reames, 49, were all found dead on Friday afternoon by police conducting a welfare check after Brandon’s family reported not seeing him for days.

Chad Credeur of Duson has been identified as a suspect and is facing first degree murder for all three murders. Credeur was arrested by Jeff Davis Parish police on Friday morning for trespassing Police say they found Chad slumped over in the driver’s seat of a white BMW outside of someone’s home.

Once arrested, police realized Chad had a warrant for his arrest in relation to the triple homicide. The Lafayette Parish Police Department did not confirm if there was a second suspect in the case.

Meanwhile, the family of Brandon Touchet said they found his dog who was missing since last week.

