UL political scientist weighs in on housing bill becoming law without Trump's signature

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A bipartisan housing bill aimed at expanding affordable housing programs officially became law at midnight without President Donald Trump's signature, marking a rare constitutional outcome that underscores tensions between the White House and congressional Republicans.

The legislation, known as the 21st Century Road to Housing Act, updates several federal housing programs by expanding financing opportunities for affordable housing projects and increasing grant funding for planning and community development.

While the measure received bipartisan support in Congress, Trump declined to sign the bill, calling it "a big yawn" and canceling a planned signing ceremony.

David Hughes, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said the president's decision was not driven by opposition to the housing legislation itself but by a broader disagreement with Congress over election-related legislation.

"It was passed into law without the president's signature because the Constitution has language saying that if the president doesn't sign legislation for a certain period of time, it's de facto the law," Hughes said. "This is largely an impasse between the president and Congress—not over the housing act, but the SAVE Act."

According to Trump, his refusal to sign the housing bill stems from the Senate's failure to advance the SAVE Act, a separate proposal that would impose stricter voter identification requirements and significantly restrict mail-in voting.

Hughes said congressional Republican leaders likely hoped the housing bill would provide a political victory for the party.

"I think you were seeing that majority leaders and Speaker Johnson were hoping to take a victory lap on this signing ceremony," Hughes said. "They've got a president of their own party who's got his own agenda."

Despite the political dispute surrounding its enactment, Hughes said the legislation addresses an issue that has broad bipartisan appeal as housing costs continue to rise nationwide.

"This is something that both parties recognize that the American voter is concerned about," Hughes said. "The price of homes has just been going up in recent years, and this was an effort to really deliver a win to the American electorate heading into the 2026 midterm elections."

For prospective homebuyers and communities seeking more affordable housing options, Hughes said the measure represents a step toward improving affordability, even as the political battle over its passage highlights ongoing divisions between the president and Congress.