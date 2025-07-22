UL Men’s Basketball Team lends a hand at Lafayette Elementary during Love Our Schools Serve Day

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Men’s Basketball Team rolled up their sleeves to help Lafayette Elementary prepare for the upcoming school year.

Their Monday effort was part of Love Our Schools Serve Day, a community initiative focused on helping teachers and staff during the school’s transition into a newly repurposed building. Volunteers helped clean classrooms, organize supplies, and make sure the campus was ready to welcome elementary students in August.

The school, located at 1301 W. University Avenue, is one of several across the parish receiving support through the Serve Day program. Organizers say the goal is to create a welcoming, well-prepared environment for students and to show educators they’re not in it alone.

The event was made possible through a partnership with Love Our Schools, the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, and other community supporters.

To learn more or sign up for future Serve Day events, click here.