UL Lafayette Symphony to hold annual Halloween concert at Angelle Hall

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Symphony is holding its annual Halloween concert on Tuesday, October 29th, at Angelle Hall.

Orchestra members will be wearing Halloween costumes, and there will be guest appearances from The Ballet Studio and the North Vermilion High School Women's Chorale.

Admission is $10 for adults and children and free for UL students, faculty, and staff with a current UL-Lafayette school ID.

The Halloween Symphony Concert starts at 7:00pm, and all proceeds benefit the UL-Lafayette Symphony Orchestra Program.

