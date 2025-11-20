UL Lafayette students report unsafe Agnes Edwards Hall conditions

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are raising concerns about living conditions at Agnes Edwards Hall, with some residents being forced to relocate due to maintenance issues and health concerns.

Kinsley Worthington, a freshman, said her initial excitement about campus life quickly faded as problems mounted in the residence hall.

"Well at first it was really good but we started to notice that things started breaking and when we put in the work orders they would mark it complete but they never showed up or tried to fix anything," Worthington said.

Now Worthington and other residents are having to move out during a particularly stressful time.

"We were just getting settled in and we have finals next week," Worthington said.

Another student described feeling unsafe in what should be a comfortable living space.

"I just wish that I didn't have to feel so scared to be in my room. I feel like I'm walking on eggshells in my room. I'm supposed to feel comfortable in there and relax but I can't," said Madeleine Tregle, a freshman.

Students report multiple issues, including plumbing and drainage problems and pest infestations. One resident said administrators allegedly knew about a wasp problem for years, which caused concern for her roommate, who is highly allergic.

"We actually had wasps show up in room about a week ago. They didn't do anything. They basically told us they been knowing they [had] wasps for years and there is probably thousands in the ceiling and they not gonna do anything about it. We just have to pack up and move to another dorm," Worthington shared.

Health concerns have also emerged, with one student reporting potential mold exposure that affected their ability to attend classes.

"My suitemates and I learned that they got this huge clump of I guess black mold or some kind of mold like and it came from the vents and I'm sleeping there at night and I'm getting so sick I wasn't able to go to classes," Tregle says.

A UL Lafayette spokesperson provided a statement addressing the concerns:

Ensuring comfortable and safe accommodations for student residents is a top priority for the University.

When the Office of University Housing & Residential Life became aware of a clogged shower drain, teams from the Office of Facility Management responded immediately and resolved the issue. No septic fluids were involved, and affected residents were assisted throughout the remediation process and have since returned to their rooms. As with any residential facility, occasional plumbing issues can occur, but staff acted quickly and worked diligently to support students and address the concern.

Regarding the report of wasps in a residence hall, seasonal weather changes can prompt increased activity. The isolated room with wasps was promptly evaluated by our contract service manager, temporary measures were implemented, and a permanent treatment plan was put in place. The residents of the affected room have been relocated.

The Office of University Housing & Residential Life and the Office of Facility Management have not received any complaints from residents in Agnes Edwards Hall about mold. Should such complaints be received, the University will act quickly to address the concerns and support the affected students.

Students expressed frustration about the financial investment they make in campus housing.

"We pay thousands of dollars each semester to stay here and even they could just show us they care when things break and come fix it instead of ignoring us the whole time," Worthington tells KATC.

Residents say they want to see positive changes at the dormitory for the benefit of the entire campus community.

