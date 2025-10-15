UL Lafayette students combine homecoming festivities with food pantry donations

LAFAYETTE, La. — Students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are celebrating homecoming week while giving back to classmates facing food insecurity through donations to the campus food pantry.

Wearing Ragin' Cajun red, students gathered for an event that offered both food and an opportunity to support fellow students in need. The initiative collected donated canned goods and other food items for Campus Cupboard, the university's on-campus food pantry.

"We received donated canned items goods or just any other food goods from either students or student organizations, or our sororities or fraternities and we donated that to our on-campus food pantry called Campus Cupboard," said Christen Parks, University Traditions Board Chair.

The Lafayette chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated helped donate to the donation drive.

"We felt the need because we know there are many students on campus who don't necessarily have the means to buy all different types of food, so we all knew if we donated and helped out, we can help out our fellow students on campus," Evan Virduri,

a fraternity member, tells KATC.

The reality of college expenses resonated with many participants who understood the struggle firsthand.

"At the end of the day, being a college student is hard. It's hard for some college students to have funds; there were multiple times where we had to go to the cafe and ask friends for cafe swipes. But the Campus Cupboard, you just go in and get one or two items for free, and you have something to eat for free," said Cedric Moore.

Organizers focused their donations on practical items that would provide immediate help to students in need.

"Some things we donated were canned items and non-perishables, and a lot of microwavable foods that's easy access and easy to make. I say we donated 12 to 15 cans," Aubrey Moore III shares.

The homecoming week event exemplified the community spirit that defines the Ragin' Cajuns, combining celebration with service to fellow students.

"Students always come out and help support, not only with homecoming but even with us, the chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated. They always come and show love and support, so we felt the need to come back and show love to the rest of the campus," says Virduri.

Interested in donating to Campus Cupboard? Click here for more information.

