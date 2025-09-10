UL Lafayette senior among three nationwide to earn 'Space to Succeed' Scholarship

LAFAYETTE, La. — University of Louisiana at Lafayette senior Frank Clavelle III has been selected as one of only three students nationwide to receive the 2025 "Space to Succeed" Scholarship, a recognition of his academic achievements and impact both on and off campus.

“With all those passions that I have, I just want to be great, not only for myself, but for others,” Clavelle said.

Frank’s accomplishments extend far beyond the classroom. He has served as a presidential student ambassador at UL Lafayette and participated on artificial intelligence in education panels internationally.

“I threw myself into all types of spaces. I wanted to make myself as uncomfortable as possible to grow even more,” he said.

Frank’s dedication to service also includes helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity and mentoring local youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana.

“This allows me to be a part of something greater than myself. I believe we all have a piece in this big story… I just want to do my part,” Frank said.

For Frank, the Space to Succeed Scholarship is about more than recognition—it is validation of his commitment to personal growth and community service.

“It just motivates me to keep going and to keep pushing at what I’m doing,” he said. “It shows me that I’m on the right path, and that the things that I’ve set out to do in life and the things that I’ve placed on my heart are true.”

Frank encourages others to share their experiences when applying for scholarships or similar opportunities.

“Go for it, learn from the process, tell your story because we all have a story to tell deep within ourselves, and those stories are special,” he said. “You never know what your story might do to the next person hearing it.”

The Space to Succeed Scholarship recognizes outstanding students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and a commitment to making a difference in their communities.

