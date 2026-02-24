UL Lafayette presidential search continues With public candidate forums

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The search for the next president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is moving forward as three semifinalists made their case to the campus community on Monday.

Students, faculty, and community members gathered on campus to hear from the candidates during a series of public forums.

“It’s really exemplifying inclusion. Right now, I’ve seen so many different people from the community on campus,” said the university’s student government president, Onyeka Nwaezeapu, who serves on the presidential search committee.

Much of the discussion centered on the university’s $50 million budget deficit. Interim President Ramesh Kolluru said the university has made significant progress in closing the gap and is now about $12 million away from finishing the fiscal year in the black.

“And that’s our commitment: that we’re going to go through this the next few months and end the fiscal year in black,” Kolluru said.

Fellow candidate Hitesh Rai Kathuria stressed the need for a strategic approach as the university addresses the remaining deficit.

“I’m not a huge fan of across-the-board cuts. We have to be very strategic where you’re cutting and why you’re cutting,” Kathuria said.

Candidate Richard Ludwick focused on student achievement, saying institutional success is directly tied to student outcomes.

“I believe that higher education should be a mobility, a social mobility,” Ludwick said.

Nwaezeapu said she is confident any of the candidates would be a strong fit for the university.

“At the end of the day, our university is going to be in great hands, regardless, because the heart of the university is so strong,” she said.

The search committee is expected to publicly interview each of the semifinalists Tuesday before selecting one or two finalists to present at a special board meeting Friday.

