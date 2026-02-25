UL Lafayette names Interim President Ramesh Kolluru as sole finalist in presidential search

LAFAYETTE, La. — The search for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s next president reached a major milestone Tuesday, with the committee selecting interim President Ramesh Kolluru as the sole finalist.

The decision comes after months of review and public engagement, including campus meetings where stakeholders could question candidates and share feedback. Jonathan Shirley, program manager at the university's Louisiana Entrepreneurship & Economic Development Center, said the process allowed the community to weigh in.

"It's really a great opportunity to hear, ‘Hey, what ideas do people have, and what direction could the university go in,' and to hear how passionately they spoke of the opportunity that's here,’" Shirley said.

Tuesday’s public interviews included the three semifinalists: Hitesh Kathuria, Richard Ludwick, and Kolluru. Shirley called the process transparent and engaging, giving the community a direct voice in the search.

"Where else can the university grow and how can we not just sit back on the things that we've done, but really take the university into a new space?" he said.

After deliberations, the committee selected Kolluru to be recommended to the University of Louisiana System Board, which will make the final decision. Shirley said the selection process reflected careful consideration.

"I think it really speaks to at least the care and consideration that's being taken to fill a really important role," he said.

A key focus for the next president will be the university’s finances. Kolluru said UL is now $12 million away from breaking even after a $50 million deficit, and UL System President Rick Gallot expressed confidence in closing the remaining gap through collaboration.

"We feel very confident that they will be able to deliver on closing the remainder of that gap," Gallot said.

Gallot also pointed to Kolluru’s efforts to strengthen UL’s R-1 research status. He said the interim president’s track record helped the committee come to its decision.

"It's one thing to paint a vision of things that you say you will do in the future, but I think he's built a great body of work that was recognized," Gallot said.

Kolluru will be formally presented to the full UL System Board at a meeting in Baton Rouge this Friday.

