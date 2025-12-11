UL Lafayette leaders outline plan to close budget gap at campus town hall

LAFAYETTE, La. — Concerns over the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s budget took center stage during a town hall meeting Thursday at Wharton Hall, where university leaders spoke with faculty, staff and students about ongoing financial challenges and efforts toward recovery.

The meeting focused on transparency, fiscal restructuring and the steps administrators are taking to pull the university out of its financial troubles.

“I’m grateful for the transparency from our interim president and appreciate all the steps and the hard steps they’ve taken,” said Marlene Beard, who has taught at UL-Lafayette for 26 years.

University leaders outlined the month-by-month measures being used to reduce the deficit, which has dropped to about $10 million from roughly $50 million after cuts to jobs, offices and departments.

“What has happened now, what has happened to this point, we will never, ever, ever allow to happen again,” Interim President Ramesh Kolluru told to attendees.

Kolluru said he hopes the university enters 2026 on more stable financial footing.

“I hope we start at zero, not minus 50. I hope we start at plus 10,” Kolluru said. “We will get into the next fiscal year, but a lot of things have to happen.”

A major component of financial recovery, he said, is increasing student enrollment. In the coming semesters, the university plans to focus heavily on attracting more Ragin’ Cajuns to campus.

“Part of this is low enrollment, so we want to make sure our community understands that this university is a great university,” Kolluru said. “Yes, we are experiencing some challenges, but part of our growth for the future—for the spring, as well as the summer—is to retain as many students as we can and recruit as many students into the Ragin’ Cajun family as we need to continue growing our enrollment.”

Beard recalled previous statewide higher-education cuts.

“It was several years ago. I believe Bobby Jindal was the governor, and he cut all higher institutions greatly, by millions, and we had to buckle up back then too,” Beard said.

The university also plans to boost revenue through land sales or leases, increased alumni donations and a campus-wide sponsorship program.

For many longtime faculty and staff, the current financial strain represents only a temporary setback in UL-Lafayette’s 127-year history.

“We all contributed in our own little way, and we made it through those budget cuts,” Beard said. “So I feel confident we will make it through.”

Kolluru said he looks forward to working closely with the community and campus employees to move the university toward a more stable financial future.

