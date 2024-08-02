UL Lafayette holds Summer 2024 Commencement

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette conferred 294 degrees during its Summer 2024 Commencement on Friday at the Cajundome.

KATC photo

Among those degrees are 169 bachelor’s degrees, 108 master’s degrees, 15 doctoral degrees and two graduate certificates. Summer 2024 graduates represent 34 Louisiana parishes; 20 states and U.S. territories; and 12 countries.

The summer ceremony marked the end of the 2023-2024 academic year. UL Lafayette awarded a total of 3,055 degrees to its fall, spring and summer graduating classes.

That overall total includes 2,239 bachelor’s degrees, 719 master’s degrees and 81 doctoral degrees. It also includes five undergraduate certificates, five post-baccalaureate certificates and six graduate certificates. In addition, 35 students earned undergraduate degrees with perfect 4.0 GPAs.

During Summer 2024 Commencement ceremonies, Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL Lafayette president, told graduates that “your future possibilities are endless, and you are their creator.”

“So, today, let me tell you what we hope for you as you approach the great unknowns in the chapters that lie ahead. We hope that you will continue to dream. But don’t just dream – do. Take your dreams and put them to use, for yourselves, for your communities, for your world. Serve others, and be kind,” Savoie added.