UL Lafayette earns national distinction as 'Purple Heart' school

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has been designated a "Purple Heart" school, earning national distinction for its commitment to supporting veterans and military students.

“This facility is here not just to honor them, not just to thank them — it's because this university will always embrace a responsibility to them,” said UL Interim President Jaimie Hebert at a ceremony marking the occasion.

The university’s recognition comes one year after it opened its new veteran center, a dedicated facility for military-connected students on campus.

“Last year, on this day, we officially opened our new veteran center — so to have this award bestowed upon us one year later truly does touch my heart,” said Danielle Doucet, the director of UL's Office of Veteran & Military Student Services.

The Purple Heart designation is reserved for institutions that demonstrate strong support for service members and veterans, offering resources that go beyond the classroom. The university’s efforts include not just facilities but a range of support services designed to help veterans transition from military service to student life.

“You put your life on hold to serve the country, to serve the people of this country, and to preserve the Constitution,” said Deron Santiny, the Department Commander for the State of Louisiana for Military Order of the Purple Heart.

For veterans like UL senior Anders Fontenot, the university provided a welcoming and reputable environment for making the transition to civilian and academic life.

“Looking online for student veteran organizations around Louisiana, UL definitely had the most recognition, and I felt it'd be better to come here and kind of connect with these people since they had the reputation they had,” Fontenot said.

Supporters of the program say an education opens doors for veterans beyond books and lectures.

“It affords you the opportunity to come back, become a functional person in society, and to become a leader within the community that you serve,” the department commander said.

UL continues to expand its programs and outreach to ensure all veterans and military families receive the respect, support, and opportunities they deserve.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.