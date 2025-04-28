UL Lafayette dedicates Antoun Hall as a new solar research hub

A major step forward in renewable energy research took place as the University of Louisiana at Lafayette officially dedicated Antoun Hall, now one of only six U.S. Department of Energy Regional Test Centers for Emerging Solar Technologies.

The facility, made possible through a donation from alumni Georges and Martha Ward Antoun, will serve as a critical site for testing how solar technologies perform in hot, humid, and hurricane-prone environments, conditions vital to understanding solar viability and variability across the Gulf South. But, this site isn't only collecting solar power.

“We proposed that we would achieve excellence in research, education, workforce development, economic development, and outreach—and make power for the university,” said Terrence Chambers, Director of the Louisiana Solar Energy Lab.

This designation elevates Louisiana’s role in the clean energy transition. Historically tied to the oil and gas industry, the state is now home to a national research hub contributing data to the Department of Energy’s broader mission to expand the use of reliable solar technologies nationwide.

Antoun Hall is equipped with more than 4,500 solar panels and serves not only as a research lab but also as a community educational resource. Dr. Chambers emphasized the importance of the university’s outreach role, noting, “We do a lot of outreach to the community… right now I believe there's a tour going on out in the field.”

So not only are they providing up to 20% of annual power to ULL saving up to $10,000 a month in power costs, providing tours, and training future solar power equipment workers, but they also have another community outreach training.

“We’re a trusted third-party expert that doesn’t have an agenda,” Dr. Chambers added. “We can just provide accurate and up-to-date information to public officials. That’s part of our public service role.”

As the renewable energy sector grows, Antoun Hall’s infrastructure will support students, researchers, and industry partners in developing and testing next-generation solar technologies.

For more information on Antoun Hall and the Louisiana Solar Energy Lab’s initiatives, visit louisiana.edu.

