UL Lafayette cuts jobs, closes offices amid $25 million deficit

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is working to address a $25 million budget deficit, a shortfall that has resulted in six staff positions being eliminated and several offices shuttered as the school seeks to rein in expenses.

During a town hall meeting Wednesday evening, UL Interim President Jaimie Hebert assured students and staff that the university remains committed to prioritizing the student experience despite the financial challenges.

“It’s keeping our resources in place so that we continue to offer a rigorous curriculum, a relevant curriculum, so that our students are prepared for the workforce when they leave here,” Hebert said.

With about 60 percent of the university’s spending dedicated to salaries and benefits, Hebert acknowledged that the “human impact” from the cuts is unavoidable. “It's one of the strategies that is a last resort for us. We’re trying to address this on a weekly basis using new revenue generation, as well as cutting expenditures, and trying to have as little human impact as possible,” he said.

Hebert added that university leadership has been tasked with finding ways to implement budget cuts without undermining the student experience or the faculty’s ability to teach and conduct research. “Find 10% cuts in a way that has little to no impact on the student experience, that minimizes the impact on our faculty's ability to conduct their work, both in the classroom and in their research,” he said.

The interim president told the UL Lafayette community that the administration’s goal is to reach fiscal stability by May 2026. While resolving the budget deficit is expected to take years, Hebert emphasized the importance of preserving the university’s mission. “It's worth working hard to preserve this place,” he said.

Hebert pledged continued transparency throughout the process as UL Lafayette works to return to stable financial footing.

