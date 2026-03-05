UL Lafayette campus community welcomes newly appointed president

LAFAYETTE, La. — University of Louisiana at Lafayette students, faculty, and staff gathered Wednesday to greet the institution’s newly appointed president, Dr. Ramesh Kolluru, and hear his vision for the university’s future.

“I’m excited for our university, I’m excited for growth and for forward progress, and I just can’t wait to see what he brings to the table,” said alumna and staff member Robin Hayes, echoing the anticipation of many in attendance.

In his first address to the campus community, Dr. Kolluru pledged to keep student success at the center of university strategy. “Students and students’ well-being — I think a lot of work is done by self-assessment and really seeing: ‘What can we do to improve the lives of the students here at UL that come here every day and have classes?’” said one student, Josue Alegira-Bernhard, hopeful that Kolluru’s administration will prioritize their needs.

International students, too, voiced hopes that the new president will expand opportunities and support. “Have a focus on international students — on ways that we can make campus equal and also more diverse,” said another student, Gabriel Flores-Gonzalez, stressing the importance of scholarships and dedicated resources.

Hayes added that Kolluru’s background raises expectations for strengthened collaboration between the university, local industry, and the broader Lafayette community. “I’m hoping as well with his background to see more collaboration with our community, with industry, with research — just in general, lots of growth,” she said.

Many in the campus community expressed optimism that Dr. Kolluru’s leadership will translate words into action. “Students are the voice of the campus, and I think addressing those concerns — that’s the most important thing. And just him being able to do that, that really shows how much he cares for his students,” Flores-Gonzalez added.

Wednesday’s gathering marked the UL Lafayette community’s first opportunity to engage with Dr. Kolluru since his appointment and hear directly about plans for the university’s next chapter.

