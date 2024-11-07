UL Homecoming Week: Paint the Town Red

LAFAYETTE, La. — Homecoming week kicked off earlier this week at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, bringing a variety of exciting events and activities for both students and alumni.

The week-long celebration offers plenty of opportunities for the Ragin' Cajuns community to come together and show off their school spirit.

One event is Paint the Town Red, an event hosted by the UL Alumni Association.

Ragin’ Cajuns fans, faculty and alumni will gather hop on a bus for a tour around Lafayette to judge 22 local businesses that have decorated their storefronts in honor of Homecoming.

Judging will be based on both their interior and exterior decorations.

The festivities will end this Saturday as the Ragin’ Cajuns take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Cajun Field.

For more details about all Homecoming events, click here.