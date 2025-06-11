U.S. Army marks 250th birthday with Lafayette mayor at City Hall ceremony

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The U.S. Army marked its 250th birthday Tuesday morning with a special ceremony at Lafayette City Hall.

Soldiers from the Lafayette Recruiting Station joined Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet for the local celebration, which included a formal proclamation recognizing the Army’s historic milestone.

The event honored the Army’s long-standing mission to defend the nation and highlighted its continued role in American communities. The national theme for the anniversary — This We’ll Defend — underscores the Army’s commitment to protecting U.S. values and citizens.

The Army’s 250th birthday is being commemorated with events across the country throughout the week.