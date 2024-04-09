Two women arrested after altercation on Mills Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — Two women have been arrested after an altercation Saturday night in the 2600 block of Mills Street.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, on April 6, 2024, Kavon Bernard, 26, and Passionelle Gerard, 24, were arrested following the incident, in which multiple shots were fired.

Bernard faces one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Gerard faces one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery, officials report.

The case remains under investigation.

No further information is available at this time. Updates will be provided as more details are released.