New arrests in Acadiana High student’s death

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the April shooting death of an Acadiana High School student, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 18-year-old Zarious Morrison and 19-year-old Markayla Angelle were booked Tuesday night and are now facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Wykiel Provost on Sweetbriar Street.

No bond has been set at this time, according to officials.

Their arrests come after two other Lafayette Parish teens, 17-year-old Keenan Charles and 17-year-old Wilshawn Gabriel, were also arrested in the case within the past week.

The investigation remains ongoing.