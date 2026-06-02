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New arrests in Acadiana High student’s death

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
KATC photo
Lafayette Parish Sheriffs Office
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office
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LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the April shooting death of an Acadiana High School student, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 18-year-old Zarious Morrison and 19-year-old Markayla Angelle were booked Tuesday night and are now facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Wykiel Provost on Sweetbriar Street.

No bond has been set at this time, according to officials.

Their arrests come after two other Lafayette Parish teens, 17-year-old Keenan Charles and 17-year-old Wilshawn Gabriel, were also arrested in the case within the past week.

The investigation remains ongoing.