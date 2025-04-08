Two Men and a Truck kicks off annual "Movers for Moms" campaign

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two Men and a Truck Lafayette is kicking off its annual “Movers for Moms” campaign to collect essential items for moms in need.

The moving company is teaming up with local schools, businesses, and organizations to support Faith House of Acadiana, a nonprofit that helps women and children affected by domestic violence.

“It really does mean a lot, especially to people who are probably at one of the lowest points in their life,” said Dakota Luquette, Lafayette General Manager of Two Men and a Truck.

Here’s where you can drop off donations:

• Main, East, South, and West Regional Libraries

• Garden View Assisted Living

• The Highlands Apartments

• Club4Fitness

• The Covery Wellness Spa

• ITA Truck & Trailer

• Re/Max

• Maison Bocage Apartments

• Clark’s Integrated Medical

Community partners will also act as drop-off sites, making it easy for people to donate.

Accepted items include:

• Toilet paper

• Sanitizers

• Paper towels

• Napkins

• Toothpaste

• Soap

• Feminine products

• Cleaning supplies

• Body wash

• Deodorant

• Shampoo and conditioner

Donations will be accepted now through May 11th.

