Two families receive keys to new Lafayette Habitat homes built with community support

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Two Lafayette families are beginning a new chapter after receiving the keys to their newly built homes, made possible through community support and the efforts of a local nonprofit dedicated to affordable housing.

The homes were built with the help of Habitat for Humanity volunteers and the future homeowners themselves, who completed required hours working alongside construction crews throughout the building process.

"They actually have to do hours on site with us," Habitat construction superintendent Jessie Gardner said. "They get to see what goes into building a home. They get that experience of actually working with power tools. A lot of them have never worked with power tools before, so they learn how to work on their own house. If something happens at one of their homes later, they'll have the knowledge to make repairs."

The homes were built for Lafayette mothers Patqueline Roy and Kearston Hawkins and their children.

Roy said she is overwhelmed by the generosity shown throughout the process.

"It's amazing to have people that really care," Roy said. "People who are so genuine."

Standing inside her new home with her children, Jackson and Camille, Roy smiled and declared, "Okay, we're home, y'all."

She said she is looking forward to creating lasting memories with her family.

"I'm humbly grateful, thankful," she said.

Next door, Hawkins and her son, Mylan, experienced their own emotional reveal as Mylan saw his new home for the first time.

"Mylan, this is your new house," Hawkins announced before removing his blindfold.

When he was asked what he thought of his new home, Mylan said, "It's really good—I enjoyed the surprise."

Although they began the process as strangers, Roy and Hawkins said they have become close friends while working toward the same goal.

"It's amazing," Hawkins said.

"We clicked instantly," Roy added.

The two new neighbors said they are excited to support one another as they begin life in their new homes.

"It's a blessing to be surrounded by good people," Roy said.

"We did it!" the two women said, celebrating the milestone together.