Two booked in juvenile cruelty investigation

Two people are facing juvenile cruelty charges as a result of a recent investigation by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives.

Patrick Taylor, 28, and Haylie Reno, 28, were arrested January 30, 2025 after local medical professionals notified detectives of a possible cruelty to a juvenile complaint, deputies tell KATC.

Both were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, records show. Taylor's bond is $100,000 but he also was booked three fugitive warrants, and there's no bond set on those. Reno's bond is $25,000.

This investigation remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time, deputies say.

