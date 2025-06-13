Trump travel ban and new immigration policies leaves migrants in uncertainty

LAFAYETTE PARISH — President Donald Trump has rolled out new travel bans and visa restrictions for more than a dozen countries, citing national security concerns. Among the nations now facing limitations: Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba, and several African countries.

The news is hitting close to home for Haitian communities—including Haitian-born athlete Ruthny Mathurin, who built her part of her career in Lafayette after being recruited as a teenager.

“It’s really stressful,” Mathurin said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen because every day they sign something new.”

Mathurin began playing soccer at a young age. Thanks to support from Respire Haiti—a nonprofit organization—her talent brought her to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She later transferred to Mississippi State University, where she recently graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

She admits the new travel bans and immigration policies are tough to navigate.

“It’s always been hard as a Haitian to come to the U.S. and get the visa,” she said. “I had to go back, even with the gang violence, and spend my days there just to get it. So to see that news, it’s still difficult.”

Trump’s executive order came just days after a June 1 terrorist attack and aims to strengthen national security. The order bars entry from 12 countries and imposes additional travel restrictions on others.

Josh Anderson, who runs Respire Haiti with his wife, Megan, said several Haitian volunteers and friends connected to the organization are now in limbo.

“We have a number of individuals we’ve helped, and I think with the ban and some of the restrictions right now, many are just concerned that even with legal status, it may or may not remain valid,” Anderson said.

“We’ve just tried to encourage anyone here from Haiti to make sure they’re in legal status—and if they haven’t yet, to begin that process and avoid overstaying.”

The new travel ban went into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m. Several migrant communities have condemned the move, calling it discriminatory and harmful to people fleeing violence and instability.

