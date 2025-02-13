Truman Early Childhood Education Center students celebrate 100th day of school

Truman Early Childhood Education Center students celebrated the 100th day of school Wednesday with special performances by the Northside High School Cheer Team.

Local singer Cupid also performed at the event.

"This is a wonderful place to work at, and it is just an awesome 100 days. We're looking forward to working to the end of the year so that our children are kindergarten ready," said Stephanie Francis, principal at Truman Early Childhood Education Center.

"From this experience, (the children) learn how to celebrate, learn how to be free with yourself, learn how to be happy, (and) just enjoy the moment. That is our goal, to learn how to enjoy the moment."

The fun and festivities marked the 100th day of education as the early childhood students prepare to enter kindergarten next year.

