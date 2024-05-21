Trial begins for former educator accused of child sex exploitation

Testimony began Tuesday morning in the case of a former St. Thomas More coach accused of child sex exploitation.

Jacob De La Paz faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison if he's convicted of the charges filed against him: attempted production of child pornography and attempted receipt of child pornography.

A 14-juror panel was selected on Monday; there are seven women and seven men.

De La Paz was fired from STM back in April 2023 after a video was circulated online, apparently showing Delapaz saying sexually explicit things to someone he tutors. As KATC investigates reported, Delapaz had previouslybeen disciplined in Arkansas for inappropriate text messages to a student.

Despite that, he was hired in Vermilion Parish, and later by St. Thomas More High School. He's been sitting in jail since he was indicted on the first charge in May 2023.

The trial began with opening statements from Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Walker and defense attorney Kevin Stockstill. As of noon, four government witnesses had testified, including the alleged victim. The courtroom was sealed for her testimony, but although her name was used frequently during the morning testimony, KATC does not identify the victims of sex crimes.

In his opening statement, Walker told jurors that evidence would show the victim was 16 years old and a junior at North Vermilion High School when she met De La Paz, who was teaching math there. After her junior year, he left to work at STM, but she reached out to him because she was having trouble with math and wanted a tutor.

She was 17 years old when, in January of her senior year in high school, De La Paz sent her a video of himself asking her to create an explicit video of herself, Walker alleged. De La Paz then sent her a video of himself lying on a bed and masturbating. And, he sent her an explicit photograph of his body part, Walker alleged.

After he sent those things, De La Paz asked the girl to delete all the messages, Walker said. They were sent via Facebook Messenger, he said, and alleged that De La Paz also erased all evidence from his own phone that they had ever communicated.

Walker told jurors he would call the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's detective who first talked to the girl when her school principal brought her to the station; the Homeland Security agent who took over the investigation; the Homeland Security forensics analyst who went through the phones, iCloud accounts and Facebook accounts of De La Paz and the girl. Lastly, he said, the girl herself would testify.

In his opening statement, Stockstill first told jurors that their job was to stand between the government and his client, "your fellow citizen," as the government attempts to convict him of a crime.

"You're not judging Jacob De La Paz, you're judging them," he said, referring to the prosecution, or as he called them, "the government."

Stockstill then laid out a defense that appears to rely on several points.

First, that when De La Paz created the video asking for an explicit video of the girl, it already had been created. He only made the "ask" video, as the defense attorney termed it, because the girl had told him to. The attempted production charge requires that De La Paz asked the girl to make the video, his attorney argued.

Next, Stockstill said he would present evidence that the girl had told De La Paz she was 18 years old, and that she was the one who turned their innocuous conversations about math toward a personal, and sexual, nature. He said he also would call the defense's own forensics analyst to testify as to what he found when he looked at the evidence.

Stockstill did acknowledge that the conversations that De La Paz had with the girl were "inappropriate," but reminded the jury that there are specific charges against him, and the government is required to prove the elements of those offenses.

During testimony, Lt. Regina Suire of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office testified that the girl and her principal came to the office in April 2023 and showed her the video of De La Paz asking her to create an explicit video, as well as the explicit video he created.

Both videos were entered into evidence and played for the jury and the courtroom. The federal courthouse is equipped with screens for jurors to see or watch evidence, as well as a large screen on the wall that the entire courtroom can see. The videos were played on those screens.

At that time, Suire testified, the only messages between the girl and De La Paz left on the girl's phone were about her failing a math test in February 2023, Suire testified. She then turned the case over to Homeland Security.

Special Agent Colby Kendrick was next up; he was the Homeland agent who took it over. He focuses on child exploitation cases, specifically identifying people who are sexually interested in children, he said.

Kendrick testified that he got search warrants for both phones, both iCloud accounts, both Facebook accounts and both Facebook Messenger accounts. He also got a search warrant for De La Paz's Youngsville home, and pictures he took of the living room and the bedroom were entered into evidence.

Those photos, when compared to the videos and photo, showed furniture and bedding that appeared to match the backgrounds of the videos and photo. They also were shown on the jurors' and courtroom screens, side-by-side.

Under Stockstill's cross-examination, he testified that his investigation began after a boyfriend of the girl's found the "ask" video and circulated it online.

Next to testify was Carol Sanders, a computer forensics analyst for Homeland. She looked into the phones and accounts. Sanders testified that she could find no evidence on De La Paz's phone of the Facebook or Facebook Messenger apps, and no evidence that he had ever communicated with the girl - except for a friend request from the girl, which De La Paz accepted, that was sent in January 2023.

However, in response to questioning from Walker, she testified that De La Paz would have been able to see the girl's date of birth - including the year she was born - even before they were friends. The girl's date of birth was on her Facebook profile, and since her security setting allowed "friends of friends" to see her profile - and she and De La Paz had several mutual friends who were students - he could have seen her date of birth at any time, Sanders testified.

She was born in June 2005, Sanders testified, meaning she was 17 years old in January 2023.

Sanders found the explicit photo of De La Paz's body part on the girl's phone, and the data attached to it showed it had been seen on that phone on January 12, 2023. That would be the date it was received by the phone, but doesn't show when it was created, she testified.

Because the videos had been erased - at Suire's direction in April - it wasn't possible to determine when they had been received by that phone, she testified. There was a copy of the "ask" video on the phone, because it had been texted to someone as an attachment, Sanders testified.

Following Sanders' testimony, the court sealed the courtroom and the girl - who had left the courtroom when Stockstill began his opening statement - returned. Two women with her were allowed to stay in the courtroom for her testimony.

The trial resumes this afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Here's some more background:

Just months after De La Paz was indicted in 2023, another STM coach was arrested, and indicted, on similar charges. He pleaded guilty and has been sentenced.

Angel Cardona, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of the indictment against him; in exchange, the government agreed to dismiss the other two charges after he is sentenced. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. Hewas sentencedto 10 years in prison.

The indictment accused Cardona of attempting to create child pornography on July 11 and July 13 of last year, and of using a facility between June 6 and June 24 to entice a child to engage in criminal sexual activity.

In court, he admitted to the enticement charge, admitting that he reached out to a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl in early June 2023. The person, to whom he was speaking online, said they were going to summer school and Cardona said he "thought I could help them." He continued talking to the person - who actually was an FBI agent - for about five weeks.

Then he asked for pictures of her, and agreed to meet her in person; they made a date to meet at Veteran's Park in Lafayette on July 24. Cardona told the judge that he asked for sexually explicit photos of the child. He used the Whisper and Kik apps, records show.

