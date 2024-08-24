"Tremendous loss" for Rayne Police Department, Rayne police detectice, family killed in single-vehicle crash

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly confirmed late Thursday that Detective Janvonta Fluguence, his fiancée, and their 2-year-old child were killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are still unknown.

In a Facebook post, Chief Stelly identified the victims as Fluguence, his fiancée Amber Davy, and their 2-year-old daughter, Caroline Fluguence.

All three were in the vehicle and did not survive the crash.

“The loss is beyond words, and our department is grieving heavily,” Stelly said in a statement.

This is a developing story.