Tree falls on Lafayette home; family thanks God for safety

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette family is counting their blessings after a tree fell on their home Thursday morning, puncturing the roof of a bedroom where a father and child were sleeping.

Delbert Green Jr. said he was awakened by the sound of the tree cracking before his wife pulled him and their son to safety.

"You hear a crack, and I hear my wife; she screamed, and she pulled me and my son towards her. Then you hear it hit the house. I knew exactly what it was," Green said.

Green said the tree came down in his backyard and broke through the roof directly above where he and his son had been lying.

"It was just inches away from hitting me and could possibly kill me," he said.

Green said his son's sleeping area was also in the path of the collapse.

"That was one of those things that after everything was over with makes you think about life, you know? How grateful you are," Green said. "I said [it was] just God watching over us that morning."

Green described the situation as sobering, saying his immediate concern was the safety of his family.

"You're not expecting [that], you know? You don't know what to say, you don't know what to do. The only thing you're worried about at that point is your family, making sure your family is good, and everybody was. That's the blessing out of it — that we are here," he said.

Green said the material damage can be repaired, but his family cannot be replaced.

"Everything you see can be replaced, put back together, but I can't get none of my family members back, and that's what I'm most grateful for: that the good Lord watched over us and protected us," Green said.