Tre Harris drafted by Los Angeles Chargers with No. 55 pick

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Tre Harris, a Lafayette native and former Comeaux High School standout, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harris began his college career at Louisiana Tech, where he recorded 106 receptions for 1,527 yards and 14 touchdowns over two seasons. He transferred to Ole Miss, where he finished with 95 receptions for 1,374 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Across his college career, Harris totaled 201 catches for 2,901 yards and 31 touchdowns.

At Ole Miss, Harris earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. He averaged more than 14 yards per catch during both his time at Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss.

Harris played high school football at Comeaux High School in Lafayette, where he first drew attention for his athleticism and receiving skills.

The Chargers selected Harris in the second round to add depth to their receiving corps. The team announced the pick Friday during the NFL Draft.