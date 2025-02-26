Traffic signal outage planned at Camellia Blvd. and E. Bluebird Dr.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department has planned a traffic signal outage at Camellia Boulevard and E. Bluebird Drive on Friday, February 28, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The outage is necessary to accommodate modifications to the traffic signal system as part of the ongoing construction of an eastbound right turn lane on Camellia Blvd. at E. Bluebird Dr.

During the outage, Lafayette Police Department officers will direct traffic through the intersection.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and follow temporary traffic control measures.