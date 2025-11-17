Traffic lane closure on West Congress to improve congestion, safety near Lafayette High

LAFAYETTE, La. — Drivers along West Congress Street will soon notice changes as construction crews close the southwest-bound exterior lane in front of Lafayette High School to address traffic congestion and safety concerns.

“I come through at about 5:30-ish every morning, Monday through Friday, and in the morning time, there's no traffic – like right here in front of this high school, there is none at all,” said Paul, a local cyclist.

However, traffic volumes increase significantly later in the day. “But in the afternoon around this time every day, the traffic's atrocious. I have to take the sidewalk. I can't even take the biker's lane because I'm afraid I'm gonna get run over,” he added.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) says the project, located between Foreman Drive and Marie Antoinette Street, will result in a new right-turn deceleration lane and exit driveway. These improvements are designed to ease afternoon congestion and enhance safety for students and motorists around the school.

When asked whether the ongoing construction was a cause for concern, one Lafayette High senior said, “Right now that they are working – a little, yes. But normally, no.”

Still, students see the benefits in the long term. “I think it’s really good for the students, especially because there is a lot of us, and with the new construction of the school,” he added.

LCG expects the lane to reopen by Monday, November 24, but some residents are cautiously optimistic about the timeline. “If it takes a week, I'll be surprised. I'll be pleasantly surprised, but I'd be surprised,” Paul said.

Motorists are urged to proceed through the area with caution while construction is underway.

