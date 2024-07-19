Townhall meeting addresses conditions at Himbola Manor

Townhall meeting addresses concerns at Himbola Manor

Residents expressed their deep frustration over the conditions at Himbola Manor apartment complex. They're calling on city officials to find a solution.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tenants at Himbola Manor apartments expressed their deep frustration over the conditions at the complex during Thursday night's town hall meeting, questioning why city officials failed to respond sooner.

"Somebody at LCG needs to be held accountable for the last six years of not following through," said one attendee.

One by one, residents complained about a lack of proper utilities, plumbing, and mold. Several current and former tenants also reported ceilings caving in on them.

"What is going on? When are ya'll going to get it together with these people who own the property at Himbola?" commented another attendee.

Thursday's meeting follows years of complaints from tenants regarding what they describe as hazardous living conditions at the apartment complex.

Thursday's meeting was spearheaded by Lafayette City Council representative for District 1, Elroy Broussard, who said he hopes to find solutions to ongoing housing concerns. The meeting featured members of the Lafayette Parish Police Department, The Lafayette Parish Fire Department, and Lafayette Consolidated Government.

"Our first interest is to make sure that our residents are taken care of. We don't want them to shut it down because they would be on the streets. We don't want them to do that. We are trying to find the best result, but we don't know what that is yet," said Broussard.

In a statement to KATC, LCG notes that it has received complaints about Himbola Manor dating back to 2017. "Previous infractions include trash and yard waste issues but have since progressed to egregious living conditions," said Jamie Boudreaux, Chief Communications Officer with LCG.

The statement further said that the compliance division has communicated with the property owner to correct the issues. An updated inspection is scheduled for July 30th. "If substantial corrective action has not been taken by then, the case will be forwarded to the adjudication bureau for a hearing," said Boudreaux.

Meanwhile, LCG confirmed that between January 1, 2024 and July 12, 2024, LPD responded to 404 calls at Himbola Manor. Those calls range from mental complaints, suspicious circumstances, and patrol requests.

Himbola Manor is a Section 8 approved apartment complex. KATC contacted the Federal Housing Administration about the various complaints. Scott Hudman, Spokesperson for HUD said, "The property is independently owned and the owner of the property, Agape Himbola Manor, Inc. and their contracted agent, Foresight Asset Management, LLC, are responsible for monitoring and ensuring the property is operating to code."

KATC asked HUD why this company is still able to accept section 8 funding. Hudman said, "HUD takes the resident’s concerns seriously and will coordinate with LHC to determine what action, if any, is required.

HUD encourages tenants with complaints to report them, here or by calling 1-800-669-9777.

KATC Investigates found lawsuits and investigative reports in other areas involving the non-profits that own and manage this complex. Agape Himbola Manor is owned by American Agape Foundation, a San Antonio-based non-profit. The company provides low-income housing for low-income families in Lafayette, Louisiana.

David Starr of San Antonio, is the president of that foundation.

Agape Himbola Manor and Foresight Asset Management has not responded to questions regarding the allegations as of this broadcast.