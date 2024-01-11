Town Hall to share breast cancer stories, highlight resources

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Acadiana Cultural Health Access program, an initiative of the New Orleans Musicians Clinic (NOMC), addresses the critical issue of breast cancer in the African-American community, particularly in Louisiana. Breast cancer is the most common invasive cancer among African-American women, and often requires early detection and specialized treatments for survival.

According to the NOMC, on January 11, at 5:30 pm, a Town Hall event at the Acadiana Center for the Arts will provide a platform for Black Culture Bearers to share their breast cancer journeys and highlight the cancer resources available to them. The goal of the event is to shed light on the underserved status of Black Culture Bearers in the context of breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and support.

Organizers say the event aims to increase resource information and access to care for under/uninsured culture-bearers, improve breast cancer advocacy, build community partnerships, implement support through events and education, and share real-life stories. The Town Hall is designed to catalyze ideas and collaborations that can make a meaningful difference in fighting breast cancer in the Culture Bearer Community.