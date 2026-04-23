Tourists flock to Lafayette for Festival International; businesses see influx in customers

LAFAYETTE — With the start of Festival International, tourists from across the country are flocking to downtown Lafayette.

Lafayette police say the festival brings in an estimated 400,000 tourists each year, coming from all over to experience music, culture and food. As visitors step into downtown Lafayette, some say the experience is different than anywhere they have been.

"This place rocks!" Marc Zingarini said.

"I’ve never been to Louisiana. This is my first time. I’m from a small town called Burlington, Vermont," Marc Zingarini said.

He added, "Didn’t really know anything about Lafayette, and I love it here. It’s really awesome. It’s very different from where I’m from, so it’s cool to be part of, like, a totally different culture…people of all, you know, creeds and everything."

"I’m actually originally from, like, central New Jersey. I live in a town now that’s called Lambertville, New Jersey," Paul Zingarini, Marc's father, said.

"I’m just looking forward to hearing some great music and eating some great local food. I just love this place. I’ve never been here. It’s one of the friendliest cities," Paul Zingarini said.

Businesses in downtown Lafayette are cashing in on the influx of customers.

Spoonbill owner Steven Verret said, "We’re seeing a lot of people being out so far this weekend and, I think, you know, like I said, that this weather is going to be nice and beautiful. I think we’re going to have a really good amount this year."

"For us, being able to showcase Lafayette and give people a little oasis to kind of step away from festival and kind of relax is everything we want," he added.

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