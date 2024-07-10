Tourism led by local eating with new downtown food district postcard

LAFAYETTE, La. — Many of us already know that downtown Lafayette has tons of great local dining spots to choose from—at least 36, according to Downtown Lafayette Unlimited's new downtown food district postcard.

The postcard features restaurants ranging from eateries with plate lunches to fine dining establishments to ice cream shops.

"Tourists come here all the time, and they're just asking 'What's a good place to eat?' and we're able to show them that, and they could pick anywhere they want," said Cristian Lambert, the manager of Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe.

The downtown food district postcard was designed by Aileen Bennett and distributed to all the restaurants by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. It leads you on a tour of downtown Lafayette through local eating.

"We put a big pile out right by the register and, within a few days, they were all gone. I wish we had more," Lambert said.

A little down Rue Jefferson, another local spot known for ice cream, Sunday's Soda Fountain, has its own influx of visitors to share the postcard with.

"Just looking this map, with all the pictures and stuff, I think it's very easy to see what's around the neighborhood, so I think it's very helpful," said Gakuji Tozaki, a tourist from California visiting Sunday's.

"Downtown Lafayette's kind of small, right, in the whole scheme of things, especially when people are touring and visiting, so I think it's nice for them to actually see the footprint of all the places they can visit and be a little bit surprised," Setareh Delcambre, the owner and manager of Sunday's Soda Fountain.

The restaurants included on the postcard:



Reve Coffee Roasters

Jim Deggys Pizza

Dwyer's Cafe

La Carreta

Tsunami

Central Pizza

The Flats

Sunday's Soda Fountain

Legend's Annex

Ton's Downtown

Vestal

The Hideaway on Lee

The French Press

Wild Child Wines

Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina

Amis Grocery

AcA Cafe

Pamplona

Pat's Downtown

Pop's Poboys

Carpe Diem! Gelato-Espresso Bar

Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette

Spoonbill Watering Hole

Keller's Bakery Downtown

Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe

Cedar Deli

The Bulldog

Gary's

Acadian Superette

Johnson's Boucanière

Coffeeweed Cottage

Gather

Brown Skillet

Back Café

Magnolia Pantry

Njoy Curry Masala

Places other than restaurants are included on the postcard, too.

A few landmarks of downtown Lafayette highlighted:



Downtown Lafayette Sign

Rosa Parks Transportation Center

Parc International

US District Court

Parc Sans Souci

Fire Station

St. John's Cathedral

St. John's Oak

Old Town Hall

"The main thing is just encouraging people to use it as a passport and really to use it as an opportunity to visit all these different restaurants in the summer and make memories and have full bellies and enjoy the food district for what it is, which is unique local dining experiences," said Jessica Hauerwas, the executive director of Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

To get your own downtown food district postcard, visit the host stand or check out counter of one of the restaurants included in the list.

Some establishments, like Borden's, have already run out of their supply of postcards. Hauerwas said if/when another supply of postcards will be distributed is yet to be determined.