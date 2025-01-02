Tools for Schools: Acadian Middle School

Acadian Middle School contacted Tools for Schools to request materials for solar eclipse classes to observe the 2024 eclipse, as well as three complete solar system models and books for the classroom. The TFS supply winner stated, "If they can touch it, feel it, hold it, and sometimes even smell it, they are learning, and I know it is helping them."

Tools for Schools is now accepting nominations. If you're a staff member of the school you'd like to nominate, enter now at KATC.com/tools. You could get up to $500 in supplies for your school.