Tips to prevent fires from overloaded electrical circuits

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Overloaded electrical circuits are a major cause of fires in homes and vehicles, but with the right precautions, they can often be prevented. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program emphasizes the importance of fire safety education and prevention. Learn more about Operation Save-A-Life here.

Recently, the Scott Fire Department responded to an RV fire caused by an overloaded circuit. Thanks to quick action, the fire was contained before causing significant damage to a nearby home. Read more about the incident here.

Here are some essential tips to prevent fires caused by overloaded circuits:

1. Limit High-Wattage Devices:

Avoid plugging multiple high-energy appliances, like space heaters and microwaves, into the same outlet to prevent overheating.

2. Use Power Strips with Circuit Breakers:

Power strips with built-in breakers can automatically shut off if overloaded, offering an extra layer of protection.

3. Regularly Inspect Cords and Outlets:

Check for frayed wires, loose plugs, or warm outlets. Replace or repair damaged items immediately.

4. Watch for Warning Signs:

Frequent tripped breakers or flickering lights can indicate an overloaded system. Have your electrical system inspected if you notice these issues.

5. Upgrade Your Wiring:

Older electrical systems may not handle modern energy demands. Have a licensed electrician assess and upgrade your system if necessary.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program provides valuable resources on fire prevention, including free smoke alarms for qualifying residents and fire safety tips. Visit their website to learn more.