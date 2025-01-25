Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Tips to prevent fires from overloaded electrical circuits

Overloaded electrical circuits are a leading cause of fires in homes and vehicles. Learn how to protect your home with simple safety measures.
plug use this one
Raw Media Network
plug use this one
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Overloaded electrical circuits are a major cause of fires in homes and vehicles, but with the right precautions, they can often be prevented. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program emphasizes the importance of fire safety education and prevention. Learn more about Operation Save-A-Life here.

Recently, the Scott Fire Department responded to an RV fire caused by an overloaded circuit. Thanks to quick action, the fire was contained before causing significant damage to a nearby home. Read more about the incident here.

Here are some essential tips to prevent fires caused by overloaded circuits:

1. Limit High-Wattage Devices:
Avoid plugging multiple high-energy appliances, like space heaters and microwaves, into the same outlet to prevent overheating.

2. Use Power Strips with Circuit Breakers:
Power strips with built-in breakers can automatically shut off if overloaded, offering an extra layer of protection.

3. Regularly Inspect Cords and Outlets:
Check for frayed wires, loose plugs, or warm outlets. Replace or repair damaged items immediately.

4. Watch for Warning Signs:
Frequent tripped breakers or flickering lights can indicate an overloaded system. Have your electrical system inspected if you notice these issues.

5. Upgrade Your Wiring:
Older electrical systems may not handle modern energy demands. Have a licensed electrician assess and upgrade your system if necessary.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Operation Save-A-Life program provides valuable resources on fire prevention, including free smoke alarms for qualifying residents and fire safety tips. Visit their website to learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.