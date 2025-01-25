Scott fire department contains RV fire caused by overloaded circuit

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Scott Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Friday morning in the 100 block of Albarado Road. Crews arrived at 9:23 a.m. to find a recreational vehicle engulfed in flames, dangerously close to a manufactured home.

Thanks to the quick response, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, minimizing damage to the nearby home.

An investigation revealed the fire was accidental, caused by an overloaded electrical circuit. The RV was a total loss, but the manufactured home sustained only minor fire damage.

Due to low water pressure in the area, additional units from Lafayette, Duson, Carencro, and Judice assisted in the response.

The home’s occupant escaped safely before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.