Three injured in Lafayette house fire

Three people were injured in a house fire Friday in Lafayette,

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Anne Street at noon after receiving multiple calls of a house on fire with possible victims inside, according to a spokesperson for the department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the single-family dwelling was fully involved. The fire was quickly spreading to a home next door. While firefighters began search operations, an elderly female and her nephew exited the back door. Firefighters provided initial medical aid to them until an Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene. The two occupants were later transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and further evaluation, the spokesperson stated.

The home sustained heavy fire damage. The radiant heat from the fire ignited the home next door. The neighbor’s house also sustained fire damage.

Multiple fire units were dispatched to the scene to assist. While conducting fire suppression activities, one firefighter sustained minor injuries. He was also transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

