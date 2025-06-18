The vote is in: Rhythms on the River discontinued

The question was asked, and the residents of River Ranch decided: Rhythms on the River has ended.

The open-air free concert held in the River Ranch neighborhood, was paused earlier this year after it lost $20,000 this spring - after losing almost $50,000 in 2024. The last concert was held on May 1.

At that time, a letter was sent to members of the River Ranch HOA, asking that residents vote on the future of the event. Part of their HOA dues funds an organization that paid for Rhythms and other events. The series was usually held in the spring and the fall, like Downtown Alive - which has scaled back significantly in recent years.

The vote was not close: 460 ballots out of 507 returned were cast to discontinue the series.

In the past, the event was funded by sponsorships, but "rising costs and declining sponsorship revenue" has resulted in losses, which had been covered by a surplus - which had been drained, the May letter to residents stated.

"Because we are unable to afford both Rhythms and resident-only events, the board has decided to pause Rhythms for the 2025 Fall season, meaning Rhythms will not take place this fall. Instead, we will focus on resident-only events for the rest of 2025," the letter states. "This pause will allow us to stabilize our Institute's cash flow and have our residents vote on the future of Rhythms. Rhythms on the River cannot continue without funding from the Institute and a potential significant increase in Institute dues."