LAFAYETTE PARISH — If you've been wondering what the reason behind the dozens of wooden poles at Cajun Field is, KATC found your answer.

The 2024 APPA Lineworkers Rodeo is heading to the Hub City in April. This event will be a showcase of public power lineworker skills and knowledge. Journeyman and apprentice lineworkers nationwide will compete for professional recognition, attend training, and practice essential skills in a safe environment.

The rodeo will be held April 5-6, 2024.