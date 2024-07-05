The dangers of generators: What to know before you power them on

LAFAYETTE, La. — As an active hurricane season approaches, residents are bracing for potential power outages and preparing to turn to gas-powered generators for electricity.

While severe weather does pose a significant threat, improperly used generators can also. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that about 85 consumers die in the U.S. each year of CO poisoning from portable generators.

KATC spoke with Travis Hargrave with Hargrave's' Plumbing where they are expecting to install 15-20 generators this hurricane season to help residents when the lights go out.

So how can you ensure your generator operates safely? Here are a few critical tips:



Ensure your generator is not inside your home to allow for adequate ventilation.

Turn off your generator when refueling to prevent fires.

Utilizing heavy-duty cables to reduce the risk of electrical hazards.

Position your generator at least 20 feet away from where you are staying.

Hargrave also advises that professional installation is the best way to ensure your generator functions properly when you need it the most.

"People think they can just pull their barbecue pit out and connect their generator and its gonna work and it doesn't work like that it needs the correct pressure the correct sizing and a lot of time it's not a weekend warrior can do on their own," he says.

By following these safety measures, you can avoid being left in the dark during severe weather conditions and a potential safety risk.

"The gas leaks are definitely dangerous, but the most important thing is that you have the exhaust outside, outdoors, away from your home." Hargrave said. "You don't want it in your garage, you don't want it close to your house and that's the thing people mess up every hurricane and someone pays the price."