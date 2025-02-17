The barricades are going up: It's Mardi Gras time!

Carnival season is underway in Acadiana, and the Lafayette Police Department has released some information about barricades, road closures and other safety measures for Mardi Gras parades.

Since we all gotta "go" sometimes, you can find info on portable potties along the routes here.

Barricades :

The Lafayette Police Department is in final preparation for the Mardi Gras parade season here in the City of Lafayette. The first Parade will begin on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 7:00 pm (Krewe Des Canailles) in the Downtown area. The Lafayette Police Department will close all streets on and around the parade route one hour before the event begins. (Note: The barricades will be placed on the streets along the parade route starting Thursday, February 20 & 21, 2025 and remain until after the parade on February 22, 2025. The barricades will be repositioned back onto the streets starting Thursday, February 27 & 28, 2025. Citizens should avoid these areas around the parade route to avoid traffic congestion. After the parade on March 01, 2025 the barricades will remain in the roadway until the end of Mardi Gras Day)

Street Closures :

Streets along and around the parade route will be closed one hour before each parade begins. Barricades will be placed along the parade route starting Thursday, February 20th and Friday, February 21st, and will remain in place until after the parade on February 22, 2025. Barricades will be repositioned on Thursday, February 27th and Friday, February 28th, and will remain in place until the final parade on Mardi Gras Day, Tuesday, March 4th. Citizens should avoid these areas to minimize traffic congestion.

Parade Schedule :

· Friday, February 21st: 7:00 PM (Krewe Des Canailles)

· Saturday, February 22nd: 6:30 PM (Krewe of Rio)

· Friday, February 28th: 6:30 PM (Kick-Off Parade)

· Saturday, March 1st: 12:30 PM (Children's Parade) & 6:30 PM (Bonaparte)(Streets reopen briefly between parades)

· Monday, March 3rd: 6:00 PM (Queens Parade)

· Tuesday, March 4th (Mardi Gras Day): 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 2:00 PM

Mardi Gras Day Street Closures : All streets in and around the parade route will remain closed on Mardi Gras Day until the completion of the final parade and until the area is clear of pedestrians and vehicles.

Crossover Intersections : The intersections of University Ave. and Johnston St., and St. Mary Blvd. and Johnston St. will remain open as crossover intersections until the parade approaches.

Parade Routes : All parades, except the Children's Parade, begin at Pontiac Point (Jefferson St. at Surrey St.) and end at Cajun Field. The Children's Parade begins at Lafayette Street and West Vermilion Street and ends at Cajun Field.

Resident and Business Information : Residents and businesses along the parade route should make necessary arrangements during road closures. Contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 for assistance.

Safety Information:

Lost Children:

· Designated Locations:

o Fire Station #1 (Vermilion and Lee Street)

o Fire Station #5 (Johnston St. and St. Julien Street)

· Lost or found children can be brought to any officer along the parade route or to one of the designated locations.

· Parent Recommendation: Secure a note in each child's pocket with their name, address, and the telephone number of someone who can be contacted (someone who will be home, not with the parent or child at the parade).

Medical Assistance : Acadian Ambulance Service units will be stationed along the parade route. Notify a police officer or report to the nearest police command post for medical assistance.

Parking : No parking is allowed on streets or sidewalks along the parade routes. The city-parking garage on Vermilion Street will be closed to the public. Parking at Blackham Coliseum (inside the fenced area) is limited to floats, band members, and parade participants.

Handicap Viewing : An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available at the intersection of Johnston Street and St. Julien Street (at Fire Station #5). Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prohibited Items :

The following items are prohibited along the parade route:

· Snaps, pops, cracker balls, and similar noise-making devices

· Silly string

· Animals (except service animals)

· Whips

· Glass containers

· Flashing (indecent exposure)

· Throwing items back at float riders

· Drones

Entering barricaded areas during parades is strictly prohibited and enforced.