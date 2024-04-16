The Akidiana project is bringing birthday celebrations to kids facing housing insecurities

LAFAYETTE, La. — Birthdays, we all have them. Each year their may be cake, balloons and presents waiting for us to enjoy. But what about those in our community that are struggling? So putting on a party is the least of a families concerns.

Well “The Akidiana Project” is helping to make someone’s special day even more special.

The project is a first of its kind in the Acadiana region according to the founders, the non-profit is dedicated to celebrating birthdays of children in homeless and domestic violence centers in the area.

The Akidiana Project even provides a wishlist that kids can fill out about what they would like for their birthday and Akidiana follows the 5 Gift Rule:

Something they need

Something to read

Something to wear

Something to share

Something to want, which is a gift given to the parents to give to their own child so that they are also involved in the birthday celebrations

Director of the non-profit, Lindsey Tripp tells KATC that the idea behind this is so that no matter what your housing or financial situation, every kid deserves to feel special on their important day.

"We all come together and donate for Christmas but the birthdays are often forgotten about and we want to make sure that these kids feel special on their one day that’s about them," she says. "We wanna make sure that the parents are provided with what they need to celebrate their children. Empower the parents that are going through stressful times."

The project is a family affair founded by a mother and her daughters that wanted to give back to those who need to be celebrated.

The "Akidiana Project" assembles birthday boxes, designed for children facing challenging circumstances like living in shelters or experiencing housing instability. Each box contains all the essentials for hosting a birthday celebration, ensuring that regardless of the situation, the child can still enjoy their special day.

The organization’s founders believe if you create a lasting memory, it will have a positive lifelong impact for the rest of their lives.

"It gives them that extra belief that they are important and that they do matter and gives them the extra courage to take another step and do something greater for themselves and confidence is a big thing and when you give them to a child, they just keep striving for more," says Roxie Arceneaux, secretary for the project.

To find out more about The Akidiana Project, you can head over to there website by clicking here.