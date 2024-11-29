Thanksgiving marks the start of holiday traditions

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Neighbors across Acadiana wrapped up their Thanksgiving celebrations Thursday afternoon and headed out the door to start their Christmas shopping—beginning with selecting their holiday tree.

This has become part of a growing tradition for many families who now make "Turkey Day" synonymous with Christmas tree shopping.

At Pollard Riversbend Farm, families were lined up, excited to pick out the perfect tree for the season. The Laughlin family, a regular at the farm, said Thanksgiving tree shopping is something they eagerly anticipate each year.

“We’ve all had our Thanksgiving meal, and as a tradition, after we finish lunch, we like to come here,” said Gabrielle Laughlin.

Pollard Riversbend Farm, a family-owned business, sources its trees from Western North Carolina. Co-owner Jeffery Pollard said the farm is proud to be a part of so many local holiday traditions.

“We find out what kind of tree they want, trim the limbs for them, and then we install it and load it onto their vehicle,” Pollard explained, describing the tree-buying process.

The trees come in two main varieties—forest green and winter white—as families carefully inspect each one before making their choice. For many Acadiana families, tree shopping is just one of the many ways they are spending time together and preparing for the Christmas season.